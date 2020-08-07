A host of ITV's This Morning has left Scots puzzled after she labelled the country too "dark" to host I'm A Celebrity.

It was confirmed by the network that the 20th series of the hit show I'm Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! will be filmed in the UK.

It was reported last month that the show could be filmed in the Scottish Highlands, however ITV have yet to confirm if this will be the case.

READ MORE: I'm a Celebrity: ITV confirm 2020 reality show will be filmed in the UK

But Rochelle Humes, who was hosting This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary today said doubted Scotland would play host to the celebrities this year.

She said: "I wonder where it could be? I doubt Scotland because it's quite dark.

"Maybe Cornwall? I mean, Cornwall would be fabulous wouldn't it? Because they will still have the beach."

Fans took to Twitter to express their confusion over the comment.

One person wrote: "It's ok we've had that new-fangled electricity thing installed in Scotland.

It's ok we've had that new fangled electricity thing installed in Scotland — Marie D'Arcy (@MarieDArcy1) August 7, 2020

To which another social media user responded: "Did you not know North of Hadrian's wall we all live in the middle ages."

One Twitter user wrote: "We all know Scotland only exists at night time"

Did @RochelleHumes just say @imacelebrity won't be broadcast from Scotland because its too dark but might be from Cornwall?

Does it not get dark in Cornwall? @thismorning — Graeme (@GraemeNeary) August 7, 2020

Another quipped: "Yes, it's well known that when it's dark in Scotland it's light in the rest of the UK..."

Where do you think the new season of the show should be held?