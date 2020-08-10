WE are urging members of the Scottish Parliament support extending an important aspect of Scotland’s coronavirus response. MSPs can help prevent an increase in homelessness this autumn by supporting an extension to temporary safeguards relating to evictions, set to be reviewed by the Scottish Parliament this week.

A second wave of new eviction cases that may result from the social and economic impact of Covid-19 can be mitigated by Parliament extending the provisions from September 30 to April 2021 in the first instance. This was also a key recommendation of the expert Homelessness & Rough Sleeping Action Group.

People with the most insecure housing and economic conditions in Scotland should not shoulder the impact of this pandemic. We are concerned that if these temporary measures are lifted prematurely MSPs may see an increase in homelessness in their constituencies. With the pandemic far from over and the lasting impact on unemployment unknown, this would be devastating for individuals and families, and counter to good public health outcomes in the community.

These are not ordinary circumstances. The emergency measures put in place quickly and with Parliament's support have helped many people stay safe and well over the past few months. This is why we are urging MSPs to support the extension of emergency legislation on evictions up to April 2021 in the first instance.

Margaret-Ann Brünjes, Chief Executive of Homeless Network Scotland, Glasgow, representing the Everyone Home Collective, consisting of: Aberdeen Cyrenians, Aspire, Bethany Christian Trust, Crisis, Cyrenians, Four Square, Glasgow City Mission, Glasgow Night Shelter for Destitute Asylum Seekers, Homeless Network Scotland, I-Sphere, Joseph Rountree Foundation, Legal Services Agency, Move On, Rock Trust, Rowan Alba, Scottish Churches Housing Association, Scottish Refugee Council, Shelter, Simon Community Scotland, Social Bite, Street Connect, Street Soccer, Turning Point Scotland, Ypeople.

WHILST I do not disagree with comments in The Herald that the lockdown has saved lives, may I please put the other side of the argument, one based on my personal experience?

I have been in lockdown for 18 months, in bedrooms first in hospital, then in a nursing home, and finally in my own house, each one better than its predecessor, but all depressing beyond belief. Whilst it is bad enough for me, I cannot imagine what it must be like for youngsters who are losing their childhood and unable to go to school or socialise.

I believe a happier outcome would be to allow people to lead a normal life: let youngsters socialise and go to the local pub; should they be unlucky enough to catch Covid19, perhaps they will become immune to future waves of the disease. We pensioners can look after ourselves, and should we be unfortunate enough to catch the disease, so what? No one lives for ever.

There would be two other advantages. First, the economy should recover more quickly; secondly, we would see less of politicians trying to score points off each other in their daily TV briefings.

Iain Tulloch, Prestwick.