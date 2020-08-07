Lockdown measures are being reintroduced in Preston from midnight after a rise in Covid-19 cases.
Residents in the English city are facing stricter restrictions, which include banning separate households from meeting each other at home.
The council had already asked residents to follow extra precautions in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.
The move brings Preston in line with measures in east Lancashire, Greater Manchester and parts of west Yorkshire.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the restrictions in these areas will remain in place "as the data does not yet show a decrease in the transmission of this terrible virus".
The new restrictions include:
- People from different households will not be allowed to meet in homes or private gardens.
- Members of two different households from mixing in pubs and restaurants - however individuals households can still visit hospitality venues.
- Social bubbles are exempt from the restrictions, and residents can meet in groups of up to six - or more than six if exclusively from two households - in outdoor areas such as parks and beer gardens.
Any changes to the measures will be announced by 14 August following a review next week.
The news comes as Ireland's chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said that as of Friday evening there had been 289 cases of coronavirus recorded in counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly over the last 14 days.
The Taoiseach has announced fresh restrictions for counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly following a surge of coronavirus cases.
In a special address to the nation Micheal Martin said the virus was still a “deep and urgent threat”.
He said a number of limited restrictions will apply to the three counties for two weeks from midnight.
These include restricting movement within the counties, with the exception of work purposes and other essential journeys; restaurants and pubs serving food to close, apart from takeaway services, deliveries and limited outdoor dining; and the closure of indoor entertainment and sport venues such as cinemas, theatres, museums, galleries and bingo halls.
