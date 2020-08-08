Douglas Ross has refused to reveal details of his discussion with Ruth Davidson four days before his predecessor as Scottish Conservative leader resigned.

Mr Ross told journalists on Friday that a visit paid by the former party leader on July 26 was private and would be kept as such.

News of the meeting came to light on Thursday - the day after Mr Ross was appointed as leader. No other challengers put themselves forward for the post.

Mr Ross, the MP for Moray, has asked Ms Davidson to lead First Minister’s Questions for his party on his behalf. He plans to stand for a seat at Holyrood next year.

But he said Ms Davidson will not be his deputy and he is expected to announce his front bench team in the coming days.

Jackson Carlaw stood down as leader of the Scottish Conservatives with immediate effect n the evening of July 30.

His shock resignation came just hours after facing Nicola Sturgeon in the Scottish Parliament, and he said he felt he was not the right person to lead the party.

Mr Ross told the PA news agency on Wednesday that he had not had any discussions with party members before he announced his plan to stand for the leadership the day after Mr Carlaw’s resignation.

On Friday, he said: “I’m sorry it adds to speculation, but it was a private meeting.”

Mr Ross added that if he ever has a private meeting with a journalist, they can be assured he will not tell other media organisations what it was about.

He continued: “What I have said is that I asked Ruth and she agreed to lead First Minister’s Questions for me if I become leader only after Jackson resigned.

“I hope that gives you some reassurance on that point.”

Mr Ross added that he is not afraid to stand up to the UK Government once more if it is in the interest of the people of Scotland.