A body has been found during searches for a missing hillwalker in the Highlands.
Stuart Campbell, from Dornoch, was reported missing by his family on July 27.
The 33-year-old's car was found the next day in a car park regularly used by hillwalkers for trips up Ben Loyal.
The body was recovered with the help of a Coastguard Helicopter on Friday.
Police said the body has still to be formally identified, but Mr Campbell's family have been informed.
A spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm the body of a man has been found during searches on Ben Loyal in Sutherland.
"The man has not yet been formally identified. However, the family of Stuart Campbell, 33, from Dornoch who had been reported missing, has been made aware.
"The body was found during the morning of Friday August 7 during searches carried out by the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team.
"It has been recovered with the assistance of the HM Coastguard helicopter."
