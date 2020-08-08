A ferry which serves a popular tourist route has had to stop accepting some day-trippers due to an influx of visitors.

Visitors flocked to Largs on Saturday to take advantage of the sunny weather with a trip to the popular Isle of Cumbrae, but have been told the ferry is temporarily not accepting day-trip foot passengers.

Cars are facing a two-hour wait at the terminal, with Calmac issuing a yellow alert for service disruption.

In a tweet, they said: "Due to constrained capacity we are unable to accommodate any day trip foot passengers."

YELLOW:#Largs #Cumbrae 08Aug Due to constrained capacity we are temporarily unable to accommodate any day trip foot passengers to allow us to clear build up of foot passengers queuing on pier to board ferry. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) August 8, 2020

Other parts of Scotland are also seeing increased footfall as temperatures soar to 23C in some areas.

It’s set to be a glorious day across #Ayrshire with the #UKHeatwave but please take care if you’re heading to coast. If you see someone at risk or in difficulty at the coast or at sea always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard #999Coastguard #KnowWhoToCall pic.twitter.com/4zTDdfhMn3 — Ardrossan Coastguard (@ArdrossanCRT) August 8, 2020

Police are out in force on beaches, with locals reporting a cop presence at Portobello beach in Edinburgh.

South Ayrshire Police tweeted: "A lovely place to visit but please continue to avoid locations that are typically busy during periods of good weather.

"If you do decide to visit beaches in South Ayrshire please maintain social distancing."

Alcohol bans are in place on trains from Glasgow to Ayr and Largs, both of which are popular destinations for city-dwellers to head to the beach.

ScotRail and British Transport Police have confirmed they are working together to ensure people can travel safely.

However, the sunshine is not to last, with a three-day danger to life weather warning in place from Monday to Wednesday.

The Met Office's Yellow alert indicates Scotland is likely to see severe thunderstorms at the beginning of next week, with chances of flooding, lightning strikes and large hail.

The forecasters admit some 'uncertainty' regarding the exact locations and timings of the thunderstorms, but have applied the weather warning to the whole country for the duration of the period.