A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed and attacked by three men in Paisley.

Police confirmed that the 45-year-old is in a critical condition after the attack outside flats in Fulbar Road on Friday, August 7.

The victim was attacked by three men shortly before 9pm, who then took off on bikes.

He was rushed to the Royal Alexandra Hospital where he received treatment for a stab wound, before later being transferred to the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank.

Police are now on the hunt for the three men involved in the attempted murder.

The first suspect is described as being white, in his 40s and of heavy build with black hair and glasses. Police say he was wearing a blue top and shorts.

The second man was also white, aged 40-50, of heavy build and wearing a blue top.

The third suspect is described as a younger man, with a slim build and wearing a grey top and jogging trousers at the time of the crime.

Detective Inspector Ian Ross of Paisley Police Office said: Extensive enquiries are ongoing into this attempted murder and officers are currently carrying out enquiries in the local area, and checking CCTV footage to gather more information on the three men responsible.

“The two older suspects were both riding bikes and they made off along the cycle path at Fulbar Road.

“I would urge any witnesses to this attack, or anyone who may have seen the three men responsible in the local area around the time of the incident to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Paisley Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 3834 of August 7. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.