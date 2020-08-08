The number of positive coronavirus figures in Scotland has risen by 60.
Figures from the Scottish Government revealed there have been no deaths related to the virus for the last 23 days, meaning the death toll remains unchanged at 2491.
As of today, 261 people are being treated in hospital, with three currently in intensive care.
Of those new cases 39 were recorded in NHS Grampian and 9 in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.
It is not known how many of the cases recorded in NHS Grampian are in the Aberdeen area, which is currently at the centre of attention following the imposition of local lockdown restrictions after a cluster outbreak earlier this week.
The number in the cluster rose to 101 on Friday, with Nicola Sturgeon admitting she was "furious" at several Aberdeen FC players who had broken lockdown rules.
Two players tested positive for the virus, causing eight players who had visited a bar in the city to self-isolate.
