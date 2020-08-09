A beautiful Edwardian mansion designed by renowned Glasgow architect William Lieper has come onto the market for offers over £1.5m.
The arts and crafts style house sits on three acres of land, and is within walking distance of the heart of Bridge of Allan and Stirling University.
With their leaded windows, timber beams and intricate fireplaces, arts and crafts houses such as this one look like they would belong in a fairytale kingdom – but arts and crafts houses are a distinctive part of Scotland’s architectural landscape thanks to architects like Charles Rennie Mackintosh and William Leiper.
They are rare 19th-century properties with romantic decorations borrowed from medieval and folk traditions, and William Morris’s idea to “have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful” was taken into the heart of William Leiper.
Leiper, whose designs include the Templeton Carpet Factory at Glasgow Green, Partick Burgh Hall, Dowanhill Church and the Banqueting Hall of Glasgow City Chambers, was one of Scotland’s finest architects in the late 19th century.
And erected in 1907, 'Uplands' was one of his last residential projects.
The remaining traditional features of this 6-bedroomed property include Inglenook fireplaces, leaded windows with exposed stone-mullioned walls, an impressive stone archway at the entrance, cathedral doors, and wooden beams adorning the ceilings throughout the property.
Along with other modern touches, previous owners have also built a home cinema, wine cellar and three-car garage which will be awaiting eventual buyers.
You can find out more about the property up for sale on the Halliday Homes website.
