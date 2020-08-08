Detectives are appealing for information after fires at derelict farm buildings in Aberdeenshire appear to be linked and deliberate.
The two fire raising incidents took place this summer at derelict farm buildings near New Pitsligo, causing extensive damage.
The first incident was reported on Wednesday, June 17 at Whitehill Farm, Middlemuir and happened between 7pm and 11pm.
The second happened at Whitehill Croft, Middlemuir around half a mile away on Monday, August 3 between 6pm and 9pm.
Fortunately, no one was injured on either occasion but both buildings were extensively damaged.
Detectives believe the fires were started deliberately and are treating the incidences as linked.
Detective Constable Keith Rennie of Ellon CID said: "Our enquiries into both of these incidents are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.
"We would be especially keen to speak to any motorists, including anyone with dashcam footage who has been travelling on the B9093 between Strichen and New Pitsligo and the unclassified road passing Middlemuir, New Pitsligo, within these times which would directly pass both buildings.
"Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting 3407 of 3 August, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
