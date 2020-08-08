The Aberdeen coronavirus cluster has risen to 110 cases, with the number of people required to self-isolate doubling overnight.

A total of 39 new cases have been detected in the NHS Grampian area in the last 24 hours, though the health board said it could not confirm how many were linked to the outbreak.

It said 643 close contacts of detected cases in the cluster have been identified, and will be required to self-isolate.

This is up on the 313 close contacts reported on Friday.

READ MORE: Local lockdown: Covid-19 restrictions being reintroduced in Aberdeen

Susan Webb, director of Public Health for NHS Grampian, said: “There has been a substantial rise in the number of close contacts which is not entirely unexpected.

“We speak to detected cases more than once, as we know they will recall different details as they reflect on what they have been doing and where, and who they have met.

“We remain extremely grateful for the support and co-operation of each of them, the information they provide ensures our investigation can be as thorough as possible.”

Here is the latest news from @NHSGrampian regarding Covid-19 & the Aberdeen cluster.



Aberdonians please answer your phones even it’s a number you don’t know as it may be Test & Protect. Please be nice to the T&P teams & follow their advice. Follow the rules & stay safe. pic.twitter.com/fplGZYB8ka — Kevin Stewart MSP (@KevinStewartSNP) August 8, 2020

It comes as eight Aberdeen players apologised for the “error of judgment” which led to two testing positive for coronavirus and the postponing of a match against St Johnstone.

First-team stars Jonny Hayes, Michael Devlin, Scott McKenna, Matty Kennedy, Sam Cosgrove, Dylan McGeouch, Craig Bryson and Bruce Anderson were all ordered into quarantine after two returned positive coronavirus tests following a visit to a city centre bar last Saturday.

READ MORE: Aberdeen FC players apologise for breaking lockdown rules

A “furious” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused the Dons players of ignoring protocols agreed with the football authorities before the return to action was given the green light.

In a statement, the players apologised “unreservedly to the fans, the manager, the board and all the staff at the club”.

“None of us could have foreseen the escalation of Covid-19 cases in the Grampian area, nor did we deliberately attempt to flaunt or disobey government guidelines which we all must adhere to, or indeed the clear guidelines set out by the club,” they said.

“This was by no means a team night out as has been portrayed and while we attempted to comply with Government social distancing guidelines, we now recognise that our group of eight exceeded the number of households permitted to meet up.

“This was a genuine error on our part as professional football players, and in doing so, we have let our manager down.”