There are always two ways of looking at things. The timing of my cancer has been fortunate in that it coincided with new treatments that have so far held things at bay.

A different view is that had the NHS waiting-time guarantee been met the cancer inside my lung might not have had the chance to penetrate into my chest before the surgical procedure to remove my lung.

There’s also more than one view of how Scotland has managed things since Covid-19 struck. The evidence of infection rates and no deaths for more than two weeks is proof enough for some that our approach has worked far more effectively than the tactics of England.

Another view is that Scotland just counts things differently – people tested positive more than 28 days ago don’t count in our daily stats unlike in England, and this has resulted in at least eight deaths not being included.

Then there are all the regional variations and population demographics involved in such comparisons.

You might wonder why people are arguing so vehemently about statistical details when it’s the future we all need to be focusing on – the answer to that one is pure politics.

Scottish Nationalists are determined to show that our wee country is better governed than England. Unionists are determined to burst that bubble by showing there’s really no material difference and Scotland is simply making the most of showcasing Westminster’s apparent mishandling.

Personally, I’d like to see the party-political rosettes recycled into face masks and for all that energy to be spent on reducing the threat of a second wave.

So, here’s my third and final example of looking at things in two different ways. Last week, I got a call from the NHS inviting me to come to hospital for a blood test to check if I had caught tuberculosis. Apparently, while in hospital for treatment, the chap in the bed next to me (unbeknown to anyone at the time) had TB (highly infectious) and I may have caught it.

One way of looking at this is that the diligence and efficiency of the NHS is brilliant and that I’ve been tracked and will now be screened and treated if necessary.

The other view is that this is an unbelievable bit of rotten luck given everything else that’s going on in my life right now. On the bright side the chances of me having TB are relatively low and with a bit of luck I’ll be in the clear.

However, one pal of mine suggested I select 53 numbers between one and 59. He then plans to use the six I don’t select on his lottery ticket.

I suppose it all just depends which way you look at it.

Ally McLaws is managing director of the McLaws Consultancy, specialist in business marketing and reputation management. www.mclawsconsultancy.com