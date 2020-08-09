Boris Johnson is reportedly packing his bags and preparing to holiday in Scotland next weekend.
The Prime Minister previously said he would allow a "brief staycation to creep into the agenda, if that's possible" when asked about his summer plans.
He is set to travel north of the border next weekend with fiancee Carrie Symonds and son Wilfred, according to the Sunday Times.
A Downing Street source declined to comment, however, did not deny the report.
Speaking last month, Mr Johnson said: “I would encourage people still to think of wonderful staycations here in the UK.
“There are all sorts of fantastic destinations, the best in the world, I would say.
“All my happiest holiday memories are of holiday vacations here in the UK, bucket-and-spade jobs or whatever, and I thoroughly, thoroughly recommend it, and I’m sure that people will have a great time over the summer.”
It will mark just a few weeks since the PM was last in Scotland, after travelling north in July in a bid to boost support for the Union.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed his presence in Scotland highlighted onfe of the "key arguments"! for independence.
