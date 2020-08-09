Reality competition I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here is reportedly set to take over a haunted castle in the UK this year.

Eager Scots fans had hoped the show, which is moving to the UK for the first time in its 18-year history, would be filmed north of the border.

It was confirmed this week that the 20th season would be filmed in a 'ruined castle', and eyes immediately turned to the host of buildings across Scotland that could perhaps be eligible.

But it looks as though the show will not be taking to the likes of Eileen Dornan Castle or Doune Castle- after sources suggested it will be filmed within the grounds of 200-year-old Gwrych Castle folly in North Wales.

Local legends suggest the castle ruins are stalked by the ghost of its past owner, Winifred Cochrane, the Countess of Dundonald, who died in 1924.

This is perhaps where the only Scottish connection with the location comes forth. Winifred married Scottish Lieutenant General Douglas Mackinnon Baillie Hamilton Cochrane, 12th Earl of Dundonald in 1878, when she was 19 years old.

A show source told The Sun on Sunday: “Producers are chuffed with the new location — they’re excited for a change in scenery this year.

“Obviously upping sticks and moving to a completely new location was a tough decision, but they feel confident it’s the right one.

“The Bushtucker trial crew, who work tirelessly all year round, have been working overtime to come up with some terrifying new trials and challenges.

“It’s a brilliant move for viewers as celebs will have no idea what to expect. It’s going to be compelling viewing.”

Ant and Dec will host the series as celebrities undertake gruelling trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead-up to one of them being crowned king or queen of the castle, rather than the jungle.