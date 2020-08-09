A body has been found in the search for missing Saltcoats mum-of-two Natasha Harrison who went missing on Thursday.
Police Scotland confirmed the body of a woman has been found in a woodland area on New Street, Stevenston near to Livingstone Parish Church.
The woman has not yet been formally identified, but the family of Natasha Harrison have been made aware.
Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Natasha, 27, was last seen in the Three Towns, in the Cunningham Crescent area.
The mum-of-two, who also goes by Tasha, was last seen at 3pm on Thursday afternoon.
A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm the body of a woman has been found in a woodland area on New Street, Stevenston near to Livingstone Parish Church.
"The woman has not yet been formally identified. However, the family of Natasha Harrison, 27, who had been reported missing from Saltcoats, has been made aware.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious."
