This piece has been amended after forecasts were updated

A 'danger to life' weather warning issued for Scotland has been cancelled in some areas by the Met Office.

Scots were bracing themselves for a day of thunder and lightning on Monday, with a Yellow alert being issued for the entire UK for the day.

The forecasters originally admitted some uncertainty regarding the exact locations and timings of the thunderstorms but applied the weather warning to the whole country for the duration of the period.

Now, they have confirmed that the majority of Scotland is at risk of storms, but say the Highlands and parts of the North East will not be hit.

The warning was previously scheduled to come into effect from 00:00 on Monday, but has now been changed to midday.

It is expected to last until Wednesday.

While Monday's warning was taken back in some areas, Yellow alerts remain in place for the entirety of Scotland for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Met Office says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, adding there could be a potential "danger to life" as a result of fast flowing or deep floodwater.

Members of the public are to expect delays and cancellations to public transport where flooding or lightning strikes occur, with difficult driving conditions also likely and an "increased chance of accidents."

Scots could also suffer power cuts during the worst bouts of weather.