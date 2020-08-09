A group of people were glassed in an unprovoked attack when travelling on a Scotrail service through Partick, Glasgow.
The four passengers were rushed to hospital for their injuries after the attack at around 10.30pm on Saturday evening.
The station experienced delays for over an hour as emergency services arrived and officers dealt with the incident.
The condition of the four victims is currently unknown.
A suspect for the attack is yet to be identified.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “BTP officers were called to Partick Rail station at 22:30 on Saturday, August 8 after reports that a group of four people were injured in an unprovoked attack in which a glass bottle was used.
"The injured persons were taken to hospital for treatment. A suspect hasn’t been identified and enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 591 of 08/08/20.”
