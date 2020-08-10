DURING lockdown, many of us opted to retreat into the pages of a good book or two as figures show reading surged and it seems the stars have done the same, with the number of celebrity book clubs also on the rise.

We have been reading much more?

A survey found that two in five UK adults said they were reading more books since the lockdown began. Of consumers surveyed by book sales monitor Nielson, 41% reported reading more books since the lockdown began, with a third saying they read more printed books, 18% saying they were reading more e-books, and 9% stating they were listening to more audiobooks.

Shops were shut but sales surged online?

Publisher Bloomsbury said its sales were up a a fifth compared to last year, with its consumer division reporting a 28% rise in revenue. The firm said: ”Our good May and June performance in particular were unexpected”, with its bestsellers including JK Rowling’s enduringly popular Harry Potter series, as well as books related to the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Crime?

Sales in the last few weeks of June were up up 19% on the same period in 2019, according to Nielsen, with almost 11m titles worth £94m sold over the period and crime the most popular genre, with around 120,000 more crime and thriller novels sold in the last two weeks of June compared to 2019.

The bible’s sales are up?

In these uncertain times, British online Christian bookstore Eden saw physical sales of the Bible rise by 55% in April alone.

Now celebrities are getting in on the act?

It has long been the trend for celebrities to write books, of course, but celebrity book clubs are now de rigueur and growing in momentum.

Richard and Judy?

The TV presenting couple started their book club in 2004 as a regular feature of their show and it continues online now. It followed on from Oprah's Book Club in America, which began in 1996 and ran for 15 years on the TV star’s talk show. Oprah’s club also continues online, with nearly 400,000 Instagram followers.

Who else?

Academy Award-winning actress, Reese Witherspoon, has 1.7 million followers on her Reese's Book Club instagram account, where she nominates a new book each month, inviting discussion on the works and very often producing TV or movie versions of featured books. She is about to produce a movie of her September 2018 choice, Where the Crawdads Sing, by US author Delia Owens.

Emma Watson?

The actress, who starred as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies, founded 'Our Shared Shelf', described as an 'intersectional feminist bi-monthly book club', which has 424,000 Instagram followers. Watson still makes recommendations via the #oursharedshelf hashtag, although she has taken a lower profile role due to other commitments.

Others include…

Florence Welch - lead singer of the indie rock band, Florence and the Machine, also has her own club, Between Two "Books, after a fan tweeted her to suggest they should form one and she agreed.