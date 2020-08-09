Another 48 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland, the Government has confirmed.

The new cases represent 1.3% of all new tests, which brings the total number to 18,998

No further deaths were reported, leaving the death toll among those who have tested positive unchanged at 2491.

However, 4208 deaths have been registered where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

It should be noted that, at the weekend, Register Offices are generally closed, and so the reported number of deaths will automatically be lower.

A total of 261 people were in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, with three people in intensive care.