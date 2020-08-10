IN just a few more months, Daniel Craig will take to the silver screen again in the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die.

But for fans of the enduring film series about secret agent 007, it seems Sir Sean Connery is still number one.

The Scot - now 89 - has been voted the best ever James Bond in a new poll for RadioTimes.com, seeing off competition from not just Craig, of course, but Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan as well.

More than 14,000 people voted for their all-time favourite Bond, with actors pitted against each other in different rounds of the survey.

The first round saw Sir Sean beat Craig after securing 56% of the vote. Brosnan beat George Lazenby in the other heat with 76% of the vote.

Moore also lost out to Timothy Dalton after scoring just 41% of the vote. The final therefore saw Edinburgh-born Sir Sean pitted against Dalton and Brosnan, with the actors securing 44%, 32% and 23% respectively.

Sir Sean - who was voted the sexiest man alive by People magazine just before his 60th birthday, was last seen in a movie in 2003, when he appeared in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, but following a critical reaction to the film, he said it would take a "Mafia hit man" to get him back in front of the cameras.

The Scots icon played Ian Fleming’s famous spy for the first time in the 1962 film Dr No before going on to star in From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever, but it seems his popularity in the roll continues with fans.

A RadioTimes.com spokesman said: "Connery’s Bond was cruel, cunning, lithe and deadly... but he also brought a charm and humour to the part of Bond, dismissing the gruesome death of many an adversary with a deadpan quip.

"It was this easy magnetism that not only made Connery’s Bond an icon but also set him apart from the rather more stiff, uptight 007 who appears in Ian Fleming’s books"

Tim Glanfield, editorial director of RadioTimes.com, added: “Sean Connery has once again proven he’s the Bond with the midas touch.”

Meanwhile, excitement is building for the upcoming Bond movie which had been due to be released in cinemas back in April, but was delayed by the pandemic.

It is now scheduled to be released in November and it will mark Craig's final time in the role, with Ralph Fiennes back as M, the head of MI6, and Ben Whishaw as Q, who outfits Bond with his tech equipment.