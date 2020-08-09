EMERGENCY services are searching the water at Balloch after reports an eight-year-old girl was missing.
Police confirmed a search was ongoing after earlier reports two children had fallen into the River Leven.
It is believed rescuers were able to locate another child in the water during the evening and were continuing their frantic search into the night.
Police, fire crews and coastguard teams were called out at around 6.45pm.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.46pm on Sunday, August 9 to reports of a person in the water in Balloch.”
The incident saw Balloch Bridge closed along with the main road through the West Dunbartonshire town.
Locals took to social media to express their concern.
One wrote: "Police helicopter and rescue teams out...really hope everyone is ok."
Another said: "Honestly my heart's breaking reading all these Facebook status about what is going on down Balloch."
Another Twitter user posted footage of the helicopter searching overhead.
Dougie Mccann said on Twitter: "Good weather always brings heartache to Balloch and Loch Lomond sadly."
Police Scotland confirmed a search was ongoing.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.