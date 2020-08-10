Police have recovered the body of a 12-year-old girl who died after getting into difficulty in the River Leven.
Her body was recovered from the river near Balloch Bridge following a three-hour search on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 6.45pm.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services attended and searches were carried out.
"Around 9.45pm, the young girl was recovered from the water. Sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene."
She was pronounced dead at the scene and her family have been informed.
West Dumbartonshire Police, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency all confirmed they were involved in the search and had asked the public to avoid the area.
Police are not treating the death as suspicious.
