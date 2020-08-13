IT’S got to be patio wine this week hasn't it? Thankfully, there are plenty of crackers to choose from for a warm evening. We don't often get the chance to celebrate consecutive days of sunshine so making sure the rack is stocked up with the lighter varieties is a rare pleasure and one that I've revelled in these last few days.

I lined up a few old favourites in the fridge and thoroughly enjoyed a tasting session with nothing more complicated than a chicken salad. First off we're the Pinot Grigio wines. Pinot is a little on the light side when it comes to the body but they are blessed with refreshing acidity and it only really takes a few minutes in the fridge to make them perfect. Too cold and you lose the lovely apple and pear flavours.