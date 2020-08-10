Motor Neurone Disease kills one-third of sufferers within a year and more than half within two years of diagnosis.

More than 400 people in Scotland are living with the degenerative condition, which occurs when specialist nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord stop functioning properly. And there is no effective treatment or cure, yet.

Scots author and wine specialist Davy Zyw was 30 years old when he received the “life-shattering MND diagnosis” that changed his entire life. That was two years ago and he admits that he is on borrowed time.

On Wednesday (August 12), the newlywed will join his twin brother Tommy Zyw, director at The Scottish Gallery, to cycle the North Coast 500 over four days as part of moves to find a cure – in defiance of doctor’s orders.

The arduous 516-mile scenic route around the north coast of Scotland, starting and ending at Inverness Castle is in aid of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the charity set up by Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir, who is currently taking part in a £4 million clinical trial that aims to find treatments that can slow, stop or reverse disease progression.

It will not just support research into causes and potential cures, it will also provide grants to those who live with it to enable as fulfilled a life as possible.

READ MORE: MND breakthrough as scientists pinpoint cells behind motor neurone failure

“I thought I could be on a ventilator two years after my diagnosis, but instead I’m preparing for a 500-mile bike ride, I feel incredibly lucky,” admitted Davy, who was warned by doctors when diagnosed to avoid strenuous activity.

“As we head toward the two-year anniversary since my diagnosis, I want to help drive awareness of this life-shattering disease and do my bit to help find a cure when I still have power in my legs, lead in my pecker and enough grip in my hands to hold my handlebars,” said Davy.

“It’s been a difficult journey to get to today, where I have accepted my lot, and I am ready to share this with you all. Every pound we raise and every pedal we push will go towards finding a cure and raising awareness for people living with the disease. People like me.”

The charity ride had been planned for May but was rescheduled to this month due to the pandemic.

Davy and Tommy will be accompanied by their younger brother Sorley and four friends.

There is support from famed Scottish artist Kate Downie, who will create a limited-edition work of the Zyw brothers cycling across the Forth Road Bridge to help raise funds.

T-shirts designed by London-based artist and interior designer Luke Edward Hall will also be available and The Scottish Gallery will host a series of online events in aid of the event.

Davy admits the challenge in the marathon ride is whether his body can deal with it.

The writer of two non-fiction books about wine and champagne is already suffering the effects of MND, and admits there is some shaking and wasting of muscles in his left hand and arm and some loss of function in one hand. His left hand is now so weak he cannot squeeze a tube of toothpaste.

“The endgame of MND is being paralysed, your mind left whole to review the progress of your condition whilst being prisoned in a body which you cannot function,” says Davy.

“This is a difficult conclusion to face in life for anyone. But there is no point wallowing in self pity as I will miss the best times of my life, and the best of my health. And I like being active.

“It is depressing watching my left arm and hand loose strength, dexterity and function but considering I thought I could be on a ventilator two years after my diagnosis, and instead am preparing for a 500-mile bike ride, I feel incredibly lucky.

READ MORE: Davy Zyw's top five champagnes for over and under £30

“Every day is a good day and I fight against the disease at every opportunity. I see my health sliding down an icy incline, so I have to run up the hill to stay in charge. I don’t take no for an answer and I live a life without compromise. I rest well, I eat well, I am on a lot of medication which slows the worst of the progression. I drink great wine; life is too short.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the finish line, that is really appealing.

Squeezing in some sunny training before we set off to cycle the @NorthCoast500 in 4 days time We are fundraising for @MNDoddie5 after I was diagnosed with MND 2 years ago at the age of 30. Tough gig! Please donate, or share our story https://t.co/3gFzhEiGyG #rideformnd pic.twitter.com/xjwwQtjtrj — Davy Zyw (@DavyZyw) August 9, 2020

“But, really, I’m looking forward to the journey itself, being with my brothers and friends on the road as a pack.”

"I think anyone taking on 500 miles over four days would be a bit worried, you’d have to be mad not to be. Especially with the inclement weather of Bonnie Scotland. Cold and fatigue make my symptoms worse, so I am nervous if I get too exposed.”

“When I was diagnosed, I was told to avoid strenuous activity and not to put undue pressure on my nervous system which is already under duress.

Doctors said I would be lucky to maintain my fitness and health in life, rather than get fitter before the disease really took a hold of me. So when we started training for this challenge, I didn’t know how my body was going to react to the amount of strain I would put it through.”

Davy has received a specially signed bike and helmet from cycling legends Mario Cipollini and Alessandro De Marchi in advance of the ride later this month.

Their route circumnavigates Scotland’s remote coastline and climbs the total equivalent height of Mount Everest. Navigating from Inverness, through Applecross, Torridon, Ullapool, Durness, Caithness and Dingwall, the physically demanding route is famed for its magnificent views and uncompromising landscape.

In preparation, during lockdown the brothers have had to ride indoors on turbo trainers.

Between them, the duo have cycled more than 6,000 miles in preparation and Davy says: “We are as ready as we will ever be now. Even after my diagnosis, we are still very competitive which fuels us on even harder.

“At the back of my mind there was a fear that I will actually exacerbate my condition by doing this challenge.

“But I have cycled 3,000 miles since then. I feel strong and fitter than I ever have.”

You can find out more here