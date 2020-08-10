Forecasters have warned of possible flooding with a yellow weather warning in place for much of Scotland.

Much of the country is set for heavy downpours and thunderstorms for the next three days.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings covering almost the entirety of the UK from Monday morning for the next three days. The office has said there is “a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly” following rain showers, with the chance of “significant and disruptive” thunderstorms.

Flood alerts have been issued for Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders. SEPA warns that urban areas and the transport network are particularly at risk. Due to severe weather, there may be difficult driving conditions and sudden onset flooding impacts could occur at any time of the day.

READ MORE: Scottish weather warning extended to 3 days of severe storms

The far north of Scotland is the only part of the UK not currently covered by Monday’s weather warning, which is in place across the whole of England and Wales until at least Thursday.

Western areas are most likely to see the #thunderstorms as we head through today, but a few thunderstorms may break out further east. We may see some large hail and torrential rain in places so stay #weatheraware throughout today pic.twitter.com/ZHgEp8P9RR — Met Office (@metoffice) August 10, 2020

It comes after much of the UK enjoyed sweltering heat over the weekend.

People enjoying the warm weather on a beach in Dover over the weekend (Yui Mok/PA)

Downpours could see 0.8in-1.2in (20mm-30mm) of rain fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving 1.6in-2.4in (40mm-60mm) in three hours.

Members of the public are to expect delays and cancellations to public transport where flooding or lightning strikes occur, with difficult driving conditions also likely and an "increased chance of accidents."

Scots could also suffer power cuts during the worst bouts of weather.

The Met Office said these would be fairly isolated incidents.