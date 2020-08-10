Boris Johnson has said it would be “such a shame” to lose the “magic” of the United Kingdom, hailing the Union as "the greatest political partnership the world has ever seen"

The Prime Minister made the claim during a visit to St Joseph’s school in Upminster, insisted that the UK is “better together”.

Mr Johnson said: “The union of the United Kingdom, for me it’s the greatest political partnership the world has ever seen.

“And I think what people in this country often don’t appreciate is the way in which the UK is seen abroad.

“They don’t see us as England or Wales or Scotland or Northern Ireland, what they see is great British institutions.

“They see amazing British armed services, amazing British diplomacy, overseas aid, British science and technology, British arts, that’s the thing that is admired and loved around the world.

“It would be such a shame to lose the power, the magic of that union. We are much, much stronger and better together than broken up.”

It comes as polling indicates rising support for Scottish independence, with a Panelbase study in the Sunday Times last month putting support for a Yes vote in a referendum at 54% and support for No at 46%.

Last month, the Prime Minister visited Scotland in a bid to strengthen support for the union, while the Sunday Times also reported that Mr Johnson will also travel to the country for a family holiday this weekend.

I welcome the PM to Scotland today. One of the key arguments for independence is the ability of Scotland to take our own decisions, rather than having our future decided by politicians we didn’t vote for, taking us down a path we haven’t chosen. His presence highlights that. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 23, 2020

Four UK Cabinet ministers, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak, have also visited Scotland in recent weeks as part of their attempts to stave off support for Scottish independence.

The Prime Minister is also set to holiday in Scotland in the next few weeks according to reports.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last week said she believed that Scottish independence would happen “sooner rather than later”.

“I’ve spent my entire adult life campaigning for Scottish independence, I believe in Scottish independence with every fibre of my being,” said Ms Sturgeon.

“I also believe that Scotland is going to be independent sooner rather than later and I’m also the SNP leader that now presides over support for Scottish independence.”

Speaking at Upminister, the Prime Minister also branded migrants’ Channel crossings a “very bad and stupid and dangerous and criminal thing to do” as he hinted at changing laws to tackle the crisis.

He said: “There’s no doubt that it would be helpful if we could work with our French friends to stop them (migrants) getting over the Channel.

“Be in no doubt what’s going on is the activity of cruel and criminal gangs who are risking the lives of these people taking them across the Channel, a pretty dangerous stretch of water in potentially unseaworthy vessels.

“We want to stop that, working with the French, make sure that they understand that this isn’t a good idea, this is a very bad and stupid and dangerous and criminal thing to do.

“But then there’s a second thing we’ve got to do and that is to look at the legal framework that we have that means that when people do get here, it is very, very difficult to then send them away again even though blatantly they’ve come here illegally.”