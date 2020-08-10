There have been no new deaths in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 for the twenty-eighth day in a row, as 29 new positive cases were announced today.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that 267 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland - six more than yesterday.

Since 26 July, 231 positive cases of Coronavirus have been identified in the NHS Grampian area.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon: 'I'm sorry' for exams fiasco

At least 157 of them are linked in some way to the Aberdeen cluster.

Three people are in intensive care - which is the same as yesterday.

The total number of positive cases is now 19,027, according to the latest Scottish Government released figures.

A total of 2,491 people have died from coronavirus in Scotland.