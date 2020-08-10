There have been no new deaths in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 for the twenty-eighth day in a row, as 29 new positive cases were announced today.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that 267 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland - six more than yesterday.
Since 26 July, 231 positive cases of Coronavirus have been identified in the NHS Grampian area.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon: 'I'm sorry' for exams fiasco
398,160 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus— Scottish Government (@scotgov) August 10, 2020
The total confirmed as positive has risen by 29 to 19,027
The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 2,491
Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux
Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/boVBfTs4Ck
At least 157 of them are linked in some way to the Aberdeen cluster.
Three people are in intensive care - which is the same as yesterday.
The total number of positive cases is now 19,027, according to the latest Scottish Government released figures.
A total of 2,491 people have died from coronavirus in Scotland.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment