A yellow weather warning for thunder and lightning has been issued in Scotland.
The Met Office has issued weather warnings covering almost the entirety of the UK for the next three days.
The office has said there is “a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly” following rain showers, with the chance of “significant and disruptive” thunderstorms.
The Met Office warns that there is “serious risk” for the south-west of Scotland with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and large hail.
The forecasters admit some 'uncertainty' regarding the exact locations and timings of the thunderstorms, but have applied the weather warning to the whole country for the duration of the period.
The far north of Scotland is the only part of the UK not currently covered by Monday’s weather warning.
Flood alerts have been issued for Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.
