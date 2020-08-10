Lebanon's prime minister and his cabinet are set to resign in the wake of the devastating Beirut explosion, reports in the country claim.
The Prime Minister of Lebanon, Hassan Diab, will address the nation tonight and one of his own ministers told MTV News that the Hezbollah-backed leader is expected to quit.
The government is under mounting pressure to step down amid public outrage over the blast, with several cabinet ministers already resigning today.
READ MORE: Beirut blast: Explosion hits Lebanese capital with many injured
The news comes as last Tuesday's detonation of more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate killed at least 163 people, injured more than 6,000 and destroyed swathes of the bustling Mediterranean capital, compounding months of political and economic meltdown.
The cabinet, formed in January with the backing of the powerful Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and its allies, met on Monday, with many ministers wanting to resign, according to ministerial and political sources.
More to follow.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.