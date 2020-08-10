MORE than £1,000 has been raised for the family of a girl who died last night.

The body of Ava Gray was pulled out of the River Leven near Balloch Bridge at around 9.45pm on Sunday after a three-hour search.

The 12-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in West Dunbartonshire and police say her family have been informed.

Tributes have flooded in for the "dancing angel" from Alexandria and now thousands have been raised to support her family.

READ MORE: Tributes paid to Ava Gray after body of girl recovered from river by Balloch

Supporters have pledged £1,900 in just a day to help "Ava's family at this awful time".

Holly Douglas, dance teacher at Full Out Studio, in Dumbarton, is behind the bid to coin in cash and she wrote online: "Our gorgeous angel Ava Gray tragically died in a horrible accident in the River Leven in Balloch.

"We are all absolutely heartbroken and devastated, words cannot even describe our feelings.

"Ava was the funniest most crazy girl at our dance school and she never failed to make me laugh and smile.

"I am writing as Ava’s dance teacher that you please please help to raise some money for Ava’s family at this awful time."

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances into Ava's death.

A spokesman said: "A 12-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty in the River Leven on Sunday, 9 August, 2020.

"Around 6:45pm, officers received a report that three young people had got into difficulty in the River Leven, near Balloch Bridge.

"Emergency services attended and a search and rescue operation was launched. Two of the youths, one boy and one girl, managed to get themselves out of the water.

READ MORE: Balloch Bridge search: Body of girl pulled out of river

"Around 9:45pm, the 12-year-old-girl was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

"She can be named as Ava Gray from Alexandria. Her family is aware.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

To donate to the fundraiser, visit the GoFundMe page.