A 91-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal car crash that killed a three-year-old boy.
Xander Irvine was left seriously injured after the accident on Morningside Road, Edinburgh, on June 30.
The youngster was rushed to hospital with his mother, who suffered minor injuries, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police Scotland confirmed that a 91-year-old woman has now been arrested in connection with the crash.
A spokesperson said:
“We can confirm that a woman (91) has been arrested in connection with a fatal road crash that happened around 2.30pm on Tues 30 June 2020, when a boy (3) was struck by a car on Morningside Road.
“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
