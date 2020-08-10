AM I alone in my concern about the availability of aerosol dentistry (or rather the lack of it ) during the current pandemic? From the point of view of the patient, discussion of it seems to be a taboo subject, never raised in the daily virus briefings. Is that because it presents an insoluble problem in the risk of cross-infection? Yet dental hubs in hospitals can treat emergency cases (only), which I believe are defined as those where the patient is in extreme pain, which begs the question: if the hubs can, why not also dental practices observing the same precautions?

I understood regular aerosol dentistry treatment was considered essential to maintain the nation’s general health, yet its continuing withdrawal seems to pass without comment, unlike the focus given daily on the availability or otherwise of more populist subjects of holidays, pubs, restaurants, hair salons and so on.

I have an interest to declare as both my wife and I have lost fillings during lockdown but fortunately are not (yet) in pain, just some discomfort. I am sure we are not alone, as dental practices appeared to be busy before the pandemic with appointments requiring to be booked weeks, if not months, in advance. Is there any plan for them to open up again soon for such work, or do we have to await some catastrophe such as the First Minister suffering toothache for the spotlight to be turned on dentistry?

Alan Fitzpatrick, Dunlop.

FREE REIGN

I NOTE from the current Free Church of Scotland website that a highly-paid chief executive officer is to be appointed whose remit includes being an “effective influence at a national and political level on key legislative and policy changes”. Where then, we might ask, did the early church get it so wrong? The advert forgets to mention that fishermen, tax collectors and for that matter carpenters need not apply.

D Schneider, Point, Lewis.

STRANGE PRIORITIES?

READERS will, I am sure, have noticed the following stark contrast:

Cheap meals for ourselves for a month, estimated Government cost: £500million.

Emergency Government aid for Beirut: £5m

Who has the greater need?

Dr Frederick Hay, Glasgow G12.

YOOF WORK

CATHERINE Eckersall (Letters, August 7) complains "whilst the Government comes up with a master plan on how to stop young people spreading the virus, it should also consider how they can support this generation going forward."

Here's a plan for "yoof" to stop spreading the virus: they follow the guidelines like everyone else and drop their 24/7 "whatever, dude!" sulky-brat attitude to being told what to do. Then they'll live to earn any future support.

Mark Boyle, Johnstone.

I NOTE Catherine Eckersall's spirited defence of the young. Reflecting on public disapproval of whippersnappers' socialising as lockdown restrictions ease, it is tempting briefly to agree with George Bernard Shaw's quote, "what a pity it is that youth has to be wasted on the young"; but wise to remember the follow-up, "and wisdom on the old".

I'll settle for: if I'd known then what I know now, and if I could do now what I could do then; and leave the last word to the American baseball catcher and coach, Yogi Berra (1925-2015): "The future ain't what it used to be".

R Russell Smith, Kilbirnie.