ONE of the main messages during this pandemic has been to look after the vulnerable. However, as one of those vulnerable persons (chronic asthma), the underlying consequence has been a combination of criticism, abuse and social isolation. The main cause of this is the regulations surrounding face coverings and visors. Initially those of us in vulnerable groups were told not to go out or meet others. However, this advice was modified and we were told that we could now venture out. We were also told that those of us that could not wear a face covering did not have to. I did this, but was faced with being challenged several times, listening to people making loud comments about me or being directly abused. When I did respond by explaining that I had asthma and showed my exception card and steroid card I was met on two occasions by the response that I should stay at home. I managed to get around this by wearing a visor which did not affect my breathing, offered a small amount of protection and prevented the abuse I was previously facing.

Unfortunately, the Government has now stated that visors should not be worn without a face covering ("It’s the law... pubs now legally required to get contact details", The Herald, August 8). This now means that I am back to square one and have a choice between staying at home, having no normal daily lifestyle such as shopping and using public transport, or facing possible abuse again. Apart from a brief statement from the Health Secretary about showing consideration for those unable to wear face coverings, no real effort has been made to address our problems and dilemmas. It seems that those deciding and issuing the regulations have no concept as to how they are affecting the mental well-being of those it is purporting to be protecting.