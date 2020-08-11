ONE of the main messages during this pandemic has been to look after the vulnerable. However, as one of those vulnerable persons (chronic asthma), the underlying consequence has been a combination of criticism, abuse and social isolation. The main cause of this is the regulations surrounding face coverings and visors. Initially those of us in vulnerable groups were told not to go out or meet others. However, this advice was modified and we were told that we could now venture out. We were also told that those of us that could not wear a face covering did not have to. I did this, but was faced with being challenged several times, listening to people making loud comments about me or being directly abused. When I did respond by explaining that I had asthma and showed my exception card and steroid card I was met on two occasions by the response that I should stay at home. I managed to get around this by wearing a visor which did not affect my breathing, offered a small amount of protection and prevented the abuse I was previously facing.
Unfortunately, the Government has now stated that visors should not be worn without a face covering ("It’s the law... pubs now legally required to get contact details", The Herald, August 8). This now means that I am back to square one and have a choice between staying at home, having no normal daily lifestyle such as shopping and using public transport, or facing possible abuse again. Apart from a brief statement from the Health Secretary about showing consideration for those unable to wear face coverings, no real effort has been made to address our problems and dilemmas. It seems that those deciding and issuing the regulations have no concept as to how they are affecting the mental well-being of those it is purporting to be protecting.
The visor issue is a prime example where the social needs of those in vulnerable groups were overlooked. Instead of the First Minister just stating that visors should not be worn without a face covering, she should had added that those unable to wear a face covering because of an underlying health condition could wear one. This would have made known to every one of the health condition and reason of those wearing only a visor. The Government needs to realise that vulnerable groups need protecting from more than the virus.
Paul Lewis, Edinburgh EH17.
THERE are a few fairly obvious facts that can be extrapolated from the Covid-19 pandemic so far:
1. The virus can’t walk and needs to be transported inside/on humans and some cats.
2. Simple hygiene measures combined with the virus’s limited lifespan outside a host are very effective at limiting spread.
3. A considerable percentage of the general public through a combination of ignorance, conceit, selfishness and sometimes force of circumstances are likely to and actually are spreading the virus and as such pose a threat to the rest of us.
4. Much of the UK Government response so far has been too little too late.
5.While the virus is still present in the community or can enter the country from abroad any relaxation of restrictions on social contact risk the creation of another outbreak.
As an experienced parent and grandparent I would add to the list of observations that children, especially those in pre-school nurseries, are a breeding ground for every snot-bug around; once the schools restart I just cannot see how this will change and I believe that it is inevitable that there will be a dramatic increase in the number of young asymptomatic carriers of the virus which they will then bring home with them into their “bubble”.
In short this is far from over: I hate to be the prophet of doom but prepare for the ordure to impact on the air-conditioning system.
David J Crawford, Glasgow G12.
I WRITE in relation to children returning to school this week. For home-schooling parents, who, like me, have endured the horrors of the phonetic alphabet and revisiting addition and subtraction, the return to school is welcome, if not without worry. Most of the admittedly limited and early evidence suggests that children can harbour and spread Covid-19, even if they themselves do not tend to suffer the worst effects of the virus.
In a week which has seen a local lockdown in Aberdeen, and a furore about Aberdeen footballers' drinking habits, I wonder if we need to re-examine our priorities. Many of the clusters of infection appear to be linked to the hospitality sector, and despite the Scottish Government’s latest rules on leaving personal details and social distancing in pubs, my experience of pubs leaves me pessimistic about the likely effectiveness and enforceability of these measures.
Facilitating the return of children to school is rightly a national priority. Without it, our children will falter academically, socially and working parents’ prospects will be hamstrung. However enjoyable, culturally and economically important a pint of lager or gin and tonic is, I feel a temporary closure of parts of the hospitality sector is necessary to allow a safe and lasting return to school for our children. Scotland thinks of itself as a forward facing and progressive society with a proud history of education – perhaps it’s time we showed the better side of ourselves in the face of uncertain and worrying times.
Dr Daniel Martin, Glasgow G1.
