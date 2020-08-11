TRAVELLING south on the A9 we stopped in a lay-by to change drivers and have a soft drink. Across the carriageway was lay-by 33 for northbound traffic. Twice we saw cars pull in; doors flew open and all the males sprinted into the bushes. After they had reappeared all the females fled into the bushes. Nobody came back with wild flowers.

We are now looking like a third world country in places. Go to Forres and public toilets are open, go to Pitlochry – a tourist town if ever there was one – and all the toilets are closed. Does the Scottish Government expect us and our tourist friends all to wear incontinence pads? They say every cloud has a silver lining. Well, our wild flowers in certain areas sure are being well fertilised.