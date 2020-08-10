The school girl who led the campaign in Glasgow about the Scottish Qualification Authority’s (SQA) results has responded to Nicola Sturgeon’s apology.

Erin Bleakley, 17, organised the protest in George Square where she called for the SQA to reevaluate the 124,564 grades that were lowered.

The First Minister admitted today that ministers put concerns about “the overall system” ahead of individual pupils.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Ms Bleakley said:

“Nicola Sturgeon’s response was nice to hear, they admitted that there was a fault in the system but now it’s a case of following through with this and seeing how effective they will be in fixing the fault.”

The 17-year-old has criticised the appeals process but said if things are sorted correctly young people would be relieved.

She said: “It's shocking to think we would have had to wait that long to fix something that wasn't our fault in the first place.”

Erin Bleakley had previously said: "We deserve the same life chances as young people in affluent areas. How can anyone expect to close the attainment gap when your hard work can be wiped out based on your postcode?

"There needs to be recognition that living somewhere that is termed an area of deprivation should not be something that prevents young people from progressing to further or higher education.”

She said that pupils across Scotland will be listening closely to announcements made by education secretary John Swinney on Tuesday.

Erin Bleakley added:

“l ecstatic about how I have helped play a part in the changing of this situation and hope it teaches younger people that anything is possible and standing up for what you believe in, even though it may be daunting, could help in the changing of the future.”

“I am so thankful for everyone who helped and supported this cause and that the cause that brought us together helped in the process of fixing what was wrongfully done.”

“I also feel a real sense of unity with so many other pupils.

"So many have reached out to me to say they have been in the same situation and it's really helped me to feel better.”