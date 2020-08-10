A 49-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man have been found with serious injuries in Troon.
Officers were called to a property in North Shore Road, Troon, following reports of an assault on Saturday 8th August at around 8:35pm.
The man and woman both remain in hospital and their condition is now described as stable.
READ MORE: Xander Irvine death: 91-year-old woman arrested
Chief Inspector Brian Anderson Area Commander at South Ayrshire said: “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry.
“I am mindful that an incident like this will cause concern in the local community, but I’d like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat to others.
“I would urge anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 4157 of 8 August or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.