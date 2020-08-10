A 49-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man have been found with serious injuries in Troon.

Officers were called to a property in North Shore Road, Troon, following reports of an assault on Saturday 8th August at around 8:35pm.

The man and woman both remain in hospital and their condition is now described as stable.

Chief Inspector Brian Anderson Area Commander at South Ayrshire said: “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry.

“I am mindful that an incident like this will cause concern in the local community, but I’d like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat to others.

“I would urge anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 4157 of 8 August or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”