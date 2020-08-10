A cyclist has died following a collision in Aberdeenshire.
Rikki Gault, 30, was involved in a collision involving a lorry on Low Street, Banff, at 2.20pm.
Mr Gault, from Aberdeenshire, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, but has since died.
READ MORE: Two people in hospital with serious injuries following assault in Troon
Mr Gault’s family have requested privacy at this time, however wished it known that “Rikki lived life to the full and will be sorely missed”.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Low Street was closed for around eight hours to allow for collision investigation work.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has seen either the lorry or the cyclist prior to the crash is asked to contact police on 101.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.