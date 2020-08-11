HIS 700-mile journey has seen him crawl, hobble on crutches and brave the worst of the elements – all to generate funds for research into a devastating genetic disorder which threatens to cut short his daughter’s life.

Now “Barefoot Soldier” Chris Brannigan is approaching the end of an epic trek from Land’s End, with his final destination in Edinburgh only a day away.

He began the expedition last month to raise money and improve the future of his beloved daughter, Hasti, who was born with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome.

There is very little treatment available for the eight-year-old’s condition, which is both life-limiting and life-shortening.

She is also much shorter than her peers due to a growth hormone deficiency associated with the disorder.

Other symptoms include feeding problems, speech and language difficulties, and texture aversion.

Major Brannigan, who is stationed in Wiltshire, set out with the goal of bringing in £400,000 for research into the condition in an effort to change his daughter’s fate.

The Hope for Hasti campaign has since smashed its target, with over £482,000 raised, and the soldier hopes to boost that total further before he reaches the finish line.

With no boots and carrying the weight of a 25kg backpack, he is due to at the foot of Edinburgh Castle tomorrow, marking the end of his expedition.

“It’s been both the best and worst thing I’ve ever done in my life”, admitted Mr Brannigan.

“I’ve found it incredibly physically and mentally demanding, but I can’t stop because Hasti can’t stop being sick. I have to keep going.”

Without the aid of a support crew and while covering more than 20 miles a day carrying food, water, medical supplies and a tent, it is no wonder Mr Brannigan’s feet have been destroyed by the road.

“The risk of hurting yourself is everpresent” he said, describing the risks.

“I’ve been walking 99 per cent of the time on the road and there is glass, sharp stones, aggregate, broken bits of plastic and everything else.

“I’ve had open wounds, cuts, infections.

“My feet have been so painful at some points I’ve had to crawl and use crutches.”

And the weather has not always been kind to Chris, who has faced punishing conditions.

“I’ve been caught in torrential rain and walking in running water on the road for hours on end, and on the hottest day of the year the tar was melting and burning my feet.”

But he said he would not stop until his wife and children meet him at the finish line in Edinburgh.

“I’ve just had to keep taking steps for Hasti,” he added.

“Her condition leaves her exposed to the world, so I knew I should expose myself by doing the walk barefoot.

“It shouldn’t be easy because Hasti’s life isn’t easy. She’s proud of her daddy, but I know she also misses me.”

For six weeks before embarking on the journey, Mr Brannigan trained by running barefoot, but confessed his feet “weren’t ready”.

“I think I needed to do at least 10 times the amount of training to condition my feet” he said.

“I had a real eye-opener when I started walking.”

Huge crowds have welcomed the Barefoot Soldier as he passed checkpoints along his journey.

But he is now eager to reach the finishing line.

“It will have been a huge achievement,” said Mr Brannigan.

“Any father’s life’s work is to make sure that his children grow up happy and healthy, and if I have contributed to that in some small way for Hasti and other children like her, then I’ll be absolutely content.”

The Barefoot Soldier left Otterburn yesterday before crossing the Border into Scotland on schedule to arrive in the Scottish capital tomorrow.

The family plans to stay in Edinburgh for two nights, giving Mr Brannigan the opportunity to rest his weary feet before heading home.

Earlier this month, Mr Brannigan visited Downing Street to deliver a petition with 11,000 signatures urging the Government to implement an improved plan to tackle rare diseases.

To read more about Hasti’s story and to offer support, visit the Hope for Hasti fundraising page at justgiving. com.