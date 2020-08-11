IT has drawn comparisons with Hogwarts, the school of witchcraft and wizardry depicted in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books.
The Gothic grandeur of Glasgow University has helped ensure it is one of the city’s most photographed buildings.
Now, Scotland’s second oldest university has been named the most ‘instagrammed’ in the country after it scored fourth place in a UK table, notching up 135,831 hashtags on the photo sharing service.
The University of Oxford came out top, after being tagged 362,937 times with its rival, the University of Cambridge runner-up at 254,102 hashtags and Leeds taking third place with 143,483 hits.
Instagram hashtags for 129 universities in the UK were analysed to identify the top 20 with readings recorded on August 05.
Glasgow University was founded by Bishop William Turnbull in 1451 and moved from High Street to the existing Gilmorehill site in 1870.
The Gilbert Scott Building (the University’s striking main building) is named after its designer Sir George Gilbert Scott, a leading figure in the Gothic Revival movement who designed many of the University’s buildings.
Sir George died before the building was finished, but his son John Oldrid Scott, a famous architect in his own right, completed the building in 1891. This included the University’s iconic tower, which stands 278 feet high.
