AN interactive map has been created to easily show the restaurants in your area offering a 50% discount.

Until August 31, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, restaurants participating in the UK Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme will offer half price food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a total value of £10 per person.

Alcoholic drinks and service charges are excluded from the offer.

Restaurants are offering 50% off food

The initiative, launched by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, is encouraging people to support the hospitality industry by getting back to having meals out as coronavirus lockdown measures are eased.

In the first week more than 10 million meals were purchased as part of the new initiative.

The Treasury said it had been sent 10,540,394 claims for individual meals from restaurants as part of the Eat Out to Help Out programme.

The interactive map showing locations within an area of Glasgow

It means that a maximum of £105.4 million can have been claimed in the first week of the scheme, which runs on every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in August.

The Treasury has put aside £500 million to pay for the programme.

The around 83,000 restaurants that have signed up to the Eat Out scheme so far take off 50% of a customer’s bill at the till and are reimbursed by the Treasury.

How does it work?

You don’t need a voucher to use the scheme and you can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts. There is no minimum spend.

Establishments will then claim a reimbursement from the UK Government for the discount they’ve given you.

Who is taking part in the scheme?

Among the big-name chains taking the part in the scheme are McDonald's, Nandos, Burger King, Costa Coffee, Frankie & Benny's, Harvester and KFC.

But countless numbers of local establishments are also taking full advantage.

The UK Government has created a portal where people can find out which restaurants are registered with Eat Out to Help Out.

The map covers all areas of Scotland

How to find locations near me?

A handy interative map has been set up to make the process easy for customers.

All you have to do is enter your postcode into the Eat To Help website here, and the list is shown in front of you.

Simple!