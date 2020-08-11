THE First Minister has revealed that Aberdeen and Celtic will not play this week.

In her daily briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said: “It’s fans that are being let down right now.

“Consider today the yellow card. The next time will be the red card - because we will have no choice.

“You should not be expecting to see Aberdeen or Celtic play over the coming week.

"This is simply not acceptable. Every day I stand here and ask members of the public to make huge sacrifices in how they live their lives and the vast majority of members of the public are doing that and it's not easy.

"We can't have privileged football players decided they are not doing that and just to decide not to bother.

"This can't go on. What are we going to do about it? I want to get to a situation here where clubs and players live up to their responsibilities because I don't want the price of this to be paid by fans who want to watch football even although they can't go as normal."

