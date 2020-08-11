There have been no new deaths in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 for the twenty-ninth day in a row, as 52 new positive cases were announced today.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that 269 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland - two more than yesterday

27 of the new cases are linked to the NHS Grampian area and 13 were from NHS Greater Glasgow.

Three people are in intensive care - which is the same as yesterday.

The total number of positive cases is now 19,079, according to the latest Scottish Government released figures.

A total of 2,491 people have died from coronavirus in Scotland.