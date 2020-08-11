SCOTLAND is known for many things - and its amazing cuisine is certainly one of them.

From our fresh seafood to local beef and everything in between, we are not short of exceptional dining experiences.

And restaurants need our support now more than ever follow months closed.

While we wait for the latest round of Good Food Guide results, we've had a look back at last year's Scottish entries in The Good Food Guide to give you some suggestions.

Waitrose publishes the annual guide which outlines its foodie front runners across the British Isles.

Here are the top seven restaurants in Scotland according to the guide:

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Perthshire & Kinross

The restaurant continues in the chef's honour following the death of Andrew Fairlie in early 2019.

At the heart of the Gleneagles resort, the restaurant screams luxury - with the Good Food Guide adding "a talented service team works hard to give every diner a memorable experience, making once-in-a-lifetime customers feel like regulars".

Average Price: £110

Top 50 place: 14

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie

The Peat Inn, Fife

The Good Food Guide describes the Peat Inn as the "very heart of the Scottish culinary firmament."

From the welcoming lounge to three interconnected dining rooms, the "modern, calming atmosphere" puts the Fife restaurant firmly near the top of the list.

Average Price: £65

Top 50 place: 23

The Peat Inn

The Kitchin, Edinburgh

Described as one of the reference points for Edinburgh's dining scene of the last decade, Tom Kitchin's converted whisky warehouse on the Leith waterfront is styled boldly as "Scottish French".

Kitchin's food takes the produce of Scotland's lands and waters and gives it the "polished treatments of classical cuisine".

Average Price: £80

Top 50 place: 25

The Kitchin

Inver, Argyll & Bute

The Good Food Guide describes Inver as a mix of "quality cooking and hospitality" combined with a spectacular landscape on its doorstep.

Despite the breathtaking views, "the food remains the star of the show" with a culinary library greeting guests on their arrival.

Average Price: £35

Top 50 place: 33

Inver

Cail Bruich, Glasgow

Situated opposite the Botanic Gardens, the "informal" restaurant brings the outside in via a window full of ferns, a giant mossy artwork and "some of the best produce available in Scotland and beyond".

You can opt for a six-course tasting menu or a two-course lunch , with options including loin and belly of Loch Etive sea trout, Goosnargh duck and more.

Average Price: £45

Top 50 place: 43

Cail Bruich

Restaurant Martin Wishart, Edinburgh

Situated on Leith's regenerated waterfront strip, Martin Wishart's flagship is described an "immediately inviting space", with nods to a 1960s style and views across the water.

The review highlights that Scottish ingredients "stand proud on the menu" as the building blocks for adventurous dishes.

Average Price: £90

Top 50 place: 46

Restaurant Martin Wishart

Castle Terrace, Edinburgh

Chef Dominic Jack's connections to Edinburgh's Tom Kitchin procides the inspiration at this Georgian townhouse restaurant.

The Good Food Guide nods to the restaurant's "commitment to fine Scottish produce", including Orkney scallops and Stobo venison to herbs from the chef's own garden.

Average Price: £75

Top 50 place: 50

Castle Terrace

A full look at all the best restaurants in Scotland according to the Good Food Guide can be found here.