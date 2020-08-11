John Swinney announced today that the Scottish Government will abandon the downgrade of more than 124,564 exams.

The Education Secretary said original teacher estimates will be used to determine this year’s results instead.

John Swinney said he knew that the apology was not enough, and action would need to be taken to rectify the situation.

Here's how Scotland reacted to the u-turn.

MSP Ruth Davidson said:

A total U-turn on the position Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney had doubled down on for days.



Welcome relief for pupils who've been put through the wringer.



Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, wrote:

Congratulations to the many young people who campaigned for justice. I'm also proud of the hard work @Ross_Greer has done over months to warn about this in advance, and in recent days to achieve this urgent solution. #SQAresults https://t.co/m1okD1QQBK — Patrick Harvie 🇪🇺🌈 (@patrickharvie) August 11, 2020

Fomer Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, Jackson Carlaw, said:

"U-turn on the Education Bill. U-turn on Curriculum Choice. U-turn on Blended Learning. U-turn on Shambolic SQA results. John Swinney has presided over a shambles in Scottish Education, over several years. He must resign."

Paul Kelly, Councillor for Motherwell West and Depute Leader of North Lanarkshire Council, said:

Well done to all young people whose campaigning against the #SQAResults injustice forced @JohnSwinney & @NicolaSturgeon into a u-turn. The initial reaction of Scot Govt to young people impacted by this scandal over the last week has been appalling & out of touch. — Paul Kelly (@cllrpaulkelly) August 11, 2020

Murdo Fraser, Mid-Scotland & Fife MSP, says:

Welcome but extraordinary u-turn from John Swinney. How can he carry on in his office with credibility having got this so wrong? https://t.co/rj9DbDftbZ — Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) August 11, 2020

