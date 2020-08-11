16-year-old Emira Attia, one of the 125,000 students who had their SQA results downgraded last week, is “absolutely delighted” after hearing John Swinney's announcement today.

The Scottish Government earlier announced a U-turn on exam results, coming as a huge relief to pupils across the country.

Emira Attia was predicted to walk away with five As from St Joseph’s Academy in Kilmarnock but was downgraded to a B in English and biology in last week’s results.

This change meant she would not have been able to study law at the University of Glasgow next year as she had planned.

Emira Attia and mum Lorna are both "delighted" at today's U-turn for downgraded students

But the news today that original teacher estimates will be used to determine this year’s results means she is now free to do so.

"Overjoyed", Emira told The Herald: "I am delighted for all the the pupils today whose hard work was justly rewarded.

"This means I have achieved the 5A grade highers which meets the entrance requirements to study Law, which I have worked so hard for throughout the year."

She added: "I think it's an important point to note that any exam system should judge a child's individual performance.

"The life chances of thousands of Scotland's young people faced the risk of severe detriment due to a random algorithm.

"I am overjoyed that this injustice had been addressed today."

Lorna Attia, 47, Emira’s mother, said: “Her school is in a poor area but her year group had been a particularly high-performing group.”Ms Attia, who called the moderation "incredibly unfair" for not treating students as individuals, was among many parents furious about the so-called "exam fiasco".

She added: “To hear private school students were coming out with amazing exam results without doing any work was very difficult to bear for my daughter, who has worked extremely hard all year.

“People weren’t asking for anything beyond what they deserved.

“I’m delighted but it shouldn’t have happened in the first place – at least it’s been recognised and apologised for.”

Education Secretary John Swinney apologised to pupils affected by the lowering of 124,564 results and confirmed marks moderated upwards will not change.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, Mr Swinney revealed he has told the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) to revert downgraded results to the estimates “based solely on teacher or lecturer judgment”.

“I can confirm to Parliament today that all downgraded awards will be withdrawn,” he said.

“Schools will be able to confirm the estimates they provided for pupils to those that are returning to school this week and next.

“The SQA will issue fresh certificates to affected candidates as soon as possible and, importantly, will inform Ucas and other admission bodies of the new grades as soon as practical in the coming days to allow for applications to college and university to be progressed.”

Fiona Robertson, chief executive of the SQA and Scotland’s chief examining officer, said: “Everyone at SQA fully acknowledges the strength of feeling about last week’s results among individual learners, their parents and carers – and among wider colleagues in the education system.

“As the Deputy First Minister has outlined in Parliament today, through a ministerial direction SQA will change the previous approach to certification this year and instead award candidate results based solely on the estimates provided by schools and colleges.

“The results of those learners who were awarded a higher grade during the process will also be maintained.”