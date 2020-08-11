Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has picked Kamala Harris to be his running made.

The announcement comes in the form of a text message, confirming his choice for vice president. 

US Senator Kamala Harris is known as a prominent African-American politician.

She was pegged as a potential Democratic vice-presidential candidate. 

Joe Biden also announced the news on his Twitter feed, which read:

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris - a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants - as my running mate. 

He added: "Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse.

"I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."