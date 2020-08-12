OUR stunning landscapes have long proved a magnet for travellers from across the world – now they are set to help preserve internationally significant heritage sites as coronavirus restrictions continue to bite.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) is urging people to get outside and enjoy walking in some of the country’s most beautiful and breathtaking scenery, while generating vital funds for its SOS appeal.

Named Stride Out For Scotland, the latest campaign comes as the Trust battles to recover from the Covid-19 lockdown, which saw paying trips to NTS locations reduced to zero and visitors limited to “free to enter” natural heritage properties.

With the main opening Easter season completely missed, a five per cent dropoff in membership compounded the misery, leaving the charity in crisis with a £28 million loss in essential income.

The SOS appeal aims to raise a minimum of £2.5m as part of a recovery plan designed to ensure the continued protection of properties and cultural heritage in its care.

To date, the call has brought in £2m, and the Trust said it was enormously grateful for the aid already received.

It added that Stride Out For Scotland was directly inspired by Trust members and donors who have been out exploring landscapes, gardens and walks since lockdown.

They have also offered to make donations to ensure the charity can continue to care for the land, or to raise funds through sponsored walks.

Now it is hoped iconic attractions such as St Abbs Head, Crathes Castle Estate, Culzean Castle and the Falls of Glomach will further boost the recovery effort.

Welcoming the development, Ali MacLeod, who is head of fundraising at NTS, said: “We wanted to inspire our supporters to explore and reconnect with the places they love and we protect and, if they are able to, fundraise to help ensure their on-going care and conservation.”

The campaign encourages people to enjoy walks and trails across the country which are tailor-made for nature lovers of all ages and abilities.

Places cared for by the Trust also take in spectacular scenery such as Munros, sea clifftops, woodlands and waterfalls, as well as gentle paths and gardens.

Those heading into the great outdoors may even spot one or more of Scotland’s “big five” wildlife species – the golden eagle, red deer, red squirrel, harbour seal and otter.

“With our countryside places, gardens and estates now open to the public we’re asking everyone who enjoys walking in our many locations to join in,” added Ms MacLeod.

“After such a difficult few months, many of us are craving the restorative effects of fresh air and greenery and the Trust has plenty of that to go round.

“Stride Out For Scotland will not only inspire people to enjoy the stunning places on their doorsteps but will also help raise funds for our emergency appeal.”

She added: “Whether you’re a novice hill walker, an experienced hiker or just looking for a fun family adventures, there’s a walk to suit everyone.”

As well as routes, the National Trust for Scotland has published a downloadable walking pack, with participants able to share their pictures on social media using the hashtag #NTSSOS.

NTS leaders are also urging walkers and ramblers to ensure they adhere to strict Scottish Government guidelines on hand hygiene and social distancing during their visits.

When the Trust’s coronavirus-related loss was calculated earlier this year, it was reported that 429 staff were told they were at risk of redundancy.

The charity also said it would pause all projects and postpone the re-opening of some properties in a bid to save money.

NTS’ fundraising campaign was launched on June 10 and has since secured international support, including donations from America.

Scots actor Brian Cox is among those who have stepped in to lend a hand, recording a voice-over remotely from his home in New York.

“The Trust has been blown away by the response of key supporters, members who have donated, and the wider public too,” said Mark Bishop, of NTS, at the time.

He added: “This shows there is a lot of support for the trust out there and many people who want to play their part in helping it continue its vital work to protect so much of what people love about Scotland.

“The support for the appeal will help our charity to recover from the impact of the virus.”

For more information on Stride Out for Scotland, go to https://www.nts.org.uk/ campaigns/stride-out-for-scotland.