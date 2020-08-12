Heavy rain and thunderstorms have caused mass floodings and travel disruption across many parts of central and eastern Scotland.

Homes in North Lanarkshire and Perthshire were flooded and the M8 was closed after water inundated the route.

On the roads, some vehicles were recovered after they were abandoned amid flooding on the M8, which was partly closed for a time but later reopened.

Scottish weatherman and TV presenter Sean Batty said:

"Perth has also been one of the wettest spots too with around 90mm falling overnight, which is over 5 weeks worth of rain! It looks as though 42mm of that fell in one hour, which is two thirds of a month’s rainfall. TWO THIRDS of a month’s rainfall in an hour!"

Falkirk resident Mary Beth wrote: 

Radio DJ and TV presenter Ewen Cameron said:

"It’s 4:50am in Falkirk and the lightning is right on top of us. It’s lighting up the entire street. Never seem anything quite like this in Scotland in my life."

ScotRail Station staff member David Philson said:

"Flooding at Perth Station. We currently have no services running to and from Perth."

Arran MacKay shatred this from Queen's Court, Perth.

Scotrail said services were being disrupted, with lightning strikes causing power outages.

A Met office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place until midnight.