Heavy rain and thunderstorms have caused mass floodings and travel disruption across many parts of central and eastern Scotland.
Homes in North Lanarkshire and Perthshire were flooded and the M8 was closed after water inundated the route.
On the roads, some vehicles were recovered after they were abandoned amid flooding on the M8, which was partly closed for a time but later reopened.
Scottish weatherman and TV presenter Sean Batty said:
READ MORE: IndyRef2: New poll shows 53% would back independence as SNP set for record Holyrood majority
Perth has also been one of the wettest spots too with around 90mm falling overnight, which is over 5 weeks worth of rain! It looks as though 42mm of that fell in one hour, which is two thirds of a month’s rainfall. TWO THIRDS of a month’s rainfall in an hour!— Sean Batty (@SeanBattySTV) August 12, 2020
"Perth has also been one of the wettest spots too with around 90mm falling overnight, which is over 5 weeks worth of rain! It looks as though 42mm of that fell in one hour, which is two thirds of a month’s rainfall. TWO THIRDS of a month’s rainfall in an hour!"
Falkirk resident Mary Beth wrote:
Current situation in Falkirk and this is it subsiding 😰 pic.twitter.com/ASJktTbtfw— 𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚢_𝚋𝚎𝚝𝚑 (@Scots_Bluebell) August 12, 2020
Radio DJ and TV presenter Ewen Cameron said:
It’s 4:50am in Falkirk and the lightning is right on top of us.— Ewen Cameron (@EwenDCameron) August 12, 2020
It’s lighting up the entire street.
Never seem anything quite like this in Scotland in my life.#Scotland #Storm #Falkirk pic.twitter.com/aLr40ahONn
"It’s 4:50am in Falkirk and the lightning is right on top of us. It’s lighting up the entire street. Never seem anything quite like this in Scotland in my life."
READ MORE: Scots firm in new £400,000 taxpayer funded contract to help resolve Scots ferry fiasco
ScotRail Station staff member David Philson said:
Flooding at Perth Station. We currently have no services running to and from Perth. #flooding#scotlandsrailway @ScotRail @NetworkRailSCOT pic.twitter.com/NFJhumwcCs— David Philson (Freakie Frankie) (@muchtydave) August 12, 2020
"Flooding at Perth Station. We currently have no services running to and from Perth."
Arran MacKay shatred this from Queen's Court, Perth.
Queens Court, Perth 🆘 @WindyWilson88 pic.twitter.com/kqIOv4dqvR— Arran McKay (@ArnieMcKay) August 12, 2020
Scotrail said services were being disrupted, with lightning strikes causing power outages.
A Met office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place until midnight.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment