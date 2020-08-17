Portnahaven, Islay

Built in the 19th century, Portnahaven, on Islay in the Inner Hebrides, was inhabited mainly by fishermen and crofters. Today, many of those fishermen’s cottages have been converted into holiday homes. There’s a church and a lighthouse to visit and the harbour is a great place to spot grey seals which occasionally sit on the rocks to sunbathe. Also down at the harbour is a quaint little pub, a must visit for great food and drink. This scenic little village is the perfect place to visit for a more peaceful seaside experience.

Portnahaven, Isle of Islay, PA47 7SL

Crovie, Aberdeenshire

A tiny village, sitting on the North East coast, Crovie consists of a single row of houses. The village is so small that cars have to be left at its perimeter. Once a fishing village, the fishermen’s cottages have been turned into holiday lets. Alongside being the best preserved fishing village in Europe, it also has the narrowest space between shore and cliff of any Scottish village. To the east of Crovie is the RSPB reserve where thousands of birds can be spotted.

Crovie, Banff, AB45 3JQ

Plockton, Wester Ross

Plockton, a small village on the shores of Loch Carron, has a population of less than 400 and is set in a stunning location, surrounded by rugged Highland scenery. There’s a great selection of hotels, B&Bs and restaurants. There’s plenty to do in this seaside village, including sailing, sea kayaking and cycling. Or take a stroll and have a browse in the shops. The nearby Attadale Gardens are a must visit, featuring 20 acres of peaceful gardens.

Plockton, Highlands, IV52

North Berwick, East Lothian

Only 35 minutes outside of Scotland’s capital, North Berwick is the perfect place for a seaside escape away from the hustle and bustle of Edinburgh. There’s plenty to see and do in the quaint town, including boat trips, walking trails and lots of wildlife to spot. There’s also two sandy beaches and a variety of pubs and restaurants as well as two golf courses and a cliff top castle.

North Berwick, East Lothian, EH39

Crail, Fife

Crail is an attractive seaside village located in the East Neuk. Most of the buildings you see there today are from the 17th to 19th centuries. The cobbled streets lead to the harbour where you can enjoy freshly caught seafood at the Lobster Hut. There’s plenty of history in Crail, with the Tollbooth and its tower dating back as far as the 1600s. Visitors can play a round on one of Crail’s two golf courses or walk the stretch of the Fife Coastal Path.

Crail, Fife, KY10

Charlotte Cohen