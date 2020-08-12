There have been five Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland over the last week - an increase of two from the previous week.

The National records of Scotland (NRS) release it's weekly breakdown of coronavius fatalities which showed that between August 3-9 there were five death certificates registered in the country mentioned Covid-19.

This takes the total now to 4,213 in Scotland. 

The weekly statistics from the NRS account for all registered deaths in Scotland.

These include all suspected cases of the virus in hospitals and therefore differ from the figures announced by the Scottish Government.